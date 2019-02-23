University of North Carolina students using 3D printer to help rescue pig get new hooves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) are helping a pig get some new feet.

According to FOX 46, Wendy the pig was rescued back in October. Her owners reportedly believe she was previously used as bait in training hunting dogs, causing her to lose her hooves.

“She had scarring around her middle and her feet were tied. They were mummified-like. They were dead and fell off,” her owner Donna Clendenin told the news outlet.

Wendy told FOX 46 that she worries that without hooves, Wendy won’t have enough support as she gets bigger.

Now, a group of UNCC students are measuring and fitting Wendy for new hooves.

Many of the students involved in the project are also reportedly involved in UNCC’s Chapter of the The Helping Hands Project which is a non-profit that produces 3D prosthetics.

FOX 46 says the group is designing a device that will get her “back on her feet.”

“So we 3D print them on campus and assemble them and deliver them to families at no charge to the families,” said UNCC Sophomore Kyle Manning.

“It will give her more mobility. I won’t have to make that decision if she does get older to be put down if she can’t walk,” Clendenin said. “That would be really hard.”

The students hope to have a prototype for Wendy within the next two weeks.