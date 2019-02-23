Teen girls charged with robbing Massachusetts bank



FALL RIVER, Massachusetts – Fall River police say a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old girl held up a bank.

Both girls face armed robbery charges, according to police.

Police say the teens walked into a bank Wednesday afternoon and slid the teller a threatening note.

According to law enforcement, the girls took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

Police say they were able to track the suspects down with surveillance cameras.

According to NBC 10 News, police arrested them at a home but did not find any weapons.