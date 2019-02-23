Teen girls charged with robbing Massachusetts bank

Posted 10:28 am, February 23, 2019, by


FALL RIVER, Massachusetts – Fall River police say a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old girl held up a bank.

Both girls face armed robbery charges, according to police.

Police say the teens walked into a bank Wednesday afternoon and slid the teller a threatening note.

According to law enforcement, the girls took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

Police say they were able to track the suspects down with surveillance cameras.

According to NBC 10 News, police arrested them at a home but did not find any weapons.

Google Map for coordinates 41.701491 by -71.155045.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.