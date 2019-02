TALLMADGE, Ohio — Seven people were injured, two seriously, after a motorcycle went into the stands during the Moto X Races at Summit County Fairgrounds.

According to Tallmadge police, four of the injured were transported to the hospital.

Summit County Fairgrounds said on Facebook that races continued following the accident.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.