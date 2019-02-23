South Euclid police search for suspects in skimming operation; Two men caught on camera buying TVs with stolen bank info

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – South Euclid police are asking for help tracking down suspects in what police are calling a skimming operation.

Skimming is a type of card theft where thieves steal your card information, then sell it or use it to make fraudulent purchases.

Police say on February 17, a man received an alert on his phone from his bank that there was suspicious activity on his debit card.

Officers responded to Walmart on Warrensville Center Road, where the phony purchase had been made.

Police say two men bought two LG 65 inch LED televisions.

Surveillance cameras showed the men waiting on cell phones in the front of the store where they were picked up in two cars, one was a silver GMC Terrain SUV, the other was a white Wolkswageon Passat or Jetta.

Police are working to identify the suspects.

If you can help, call (216)381-1234.