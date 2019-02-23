Residents voice concern over high winds expected to hit northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID—High winds can be nerve-racking. Not only because of downed power line potential, but for residents with mature or dead trees there's also concerned about what this expected weekend wind could bring.

Some residents tell FOX 8 the wind is top of mind, but the tough thing is that it is so hard to prepare for a situation like this. Residents on Lucille Avenue in South Euclid are just hoping and praying for the best.

Verdell Cannon has lived in the area for the last 13 years and appreciates just how many mature trees are in the neighborhood. But every time high winds happen, the potential for one of those trees falling onto her property is a concern.

“Yes, there are always concerns because these trees are so large and you hope they don’t fall...and hopefully if they fall the fall the opposite direction and not towards the house,” Cannon said.

Meanwhile First Energy is also on alert if the expected winds cause outages.

“One of the things that happens when you have rain and heavy winds, the saturated ground, trees can uproot easier. So, that’s something that people are going to want to be aware of this weekend,” said Chris Eck, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy.

Eck reminds customers to be patient if there are any power outages over the weekend, because worker safety is also top of mind.

Crews are not able to get up into the buckets to work until expected wind gusts die down.