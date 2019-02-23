Police arrest ‘funeral bandit’ linked to multiple burglaries in Alabama

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County deputies arrested a woman they dubbed the ‘funeral bandit’ this week.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Jennifer Lynn Azizian told investigators that she would break into people’s homes to look for prescription medications while they were attending funerals for loved ones.

She allegedly found her victims through the obituaries.

Deputies were able to track Azizian down during a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the scene of a possible burglary in progress. They said the homeowner was able to identify her as the suspect. She is now facing multiple charges of burglary. Her bond was set at $60,300.