PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Perry Township police received a call about a burglary in progress Thursday.

Officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of Bailey St. NW on Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

Police say they found two burglary suspects inside the home.

Officers arrested 21-year-old David Longoria and 19-year-old Grace Porrini.

According to a press release, police are looking at other burglaries in the area to see if they could be connected to these suspects.