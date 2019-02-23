New Keurig machine serves cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLISTON, Vt. -- Keurig is releasing a new machine that will serve up cocktails instead of coffee.

According to their website, the Drinkworks Home Bar makes cocktails.

The Drinkworks machine works similarly to a Keurig, using single-serve pods to make your beverages.

However, for this new machine, the pods reportedly contain liquor, wines and natural flavors that can be mixed together.

The company started rolling them out for customers in St. Louis, Missouri late last year.

Keurig said the pilot program will expand to the entire state of Missouri and into Florida some time this summer.

They reportedly hope to spread to California in 2020.

Keurig said customers must be 21 years of age or older to buy their pods online and in stores.

