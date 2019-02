CLEVELAND, Ohio – People are taking the plunge at Edgewater Beach.

It is the Special Olympics of Northeast Ohio’s annual Polar Plunge.

The goal is to raise $80,000 for Special Olympics athletes.

FOX 8 participates every year. Our own Gabe Spiegel is a team captain, so you may see some of your favorite faces from FOX 8 at the event.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is also a captain this year.