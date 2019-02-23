Iowa pastor charged with chasing, shooting at daughter



DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines pastor faces charges after allegedly shooting at his daughter while two children were in his vehicle.

According to police, they responded to North High School after receiving a report of a car chase.

Des Moined police say Rev. Michael Cameron Sr. with Revival Center Church of God in Christ was following his daughter and shooting at her car.

A family member told KCCI that the reverand was trying to stop his daughter from getting into a fight.

Cameron is charged with domestic abuse, intimidation with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.