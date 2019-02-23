Indiana State Trooper shot, 11-year-old son in custody



GRANGER, Indiana – An 11-year-old boy faces charges following a shooting in a home in Granger, Indiana Thursday.

St. Joseph County police say the child shot his dad in the pelvic area.

The victim is Indiana State Trooper Matt Makowski.

He’s in the hospital in “semi-stable” condition, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors say the child faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

WSBT reports law enforcement has been to the home several times previously for welfare checks.