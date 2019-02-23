High wind warning issued through Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A strengthening storm system is nearing the Great Lakes Region.

Here’s how the weekend storm system will break down:

Clusters of heavy downpours/storms tonight along the warm front. Temps will rise into the mid 50s early Sunday morning for a brief stint. Winds will be become extremely active early Sunday morning and continue for 24 hours . A HIGH WIND WARNING for all of northern Ohio will be in effect late Saturday night through Sunday as gusts have to potential to reach 65 mph! Sunday will have a short lull in the rain department before afternoon showers/mix/snow curl in along with temperatures tumbling into 30’s by early afternoon.



Temperatures will be trending colder (mainly 30s) the first week of March. Normal high on March 1st is 41 degrees!

