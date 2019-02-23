High wind warning issued through Monday: What you can expect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Get ready! The winds are going to be revving up in a major way!

Here's a look at your overnight forecast:

Here’s how the weekend storm system will break down:

Showery clusters will scroll across the area tonight along the warm front. Temps will rise into the mid 50s early Sunday morning for a brief stint. Winds will become extremely active Sunday morning and continue for 24 hours . A HIGH WIND WARNING for all of northern Ohio will be in effect Sunday morning through Monday morning as gusts have the potential to reach 65 mph! Sunday will have a short lull in the rain department before afternoon showers/mix/snow curl in along with temperatures tumbling into 30s by early afternoon.



Temperatures will be trending colder (mainly 30s) the first week of March. Normal high on March 1st is 41 degrees!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

