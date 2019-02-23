High wind warning issued; gusts up to 65 mph possible Sunday

Posted 7:23 am, February 23, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There's a high wind watch in effect through Monday morning.

That means there is potential for damaging winds and power outages.

Wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

A strengthening storm system is taking aim at the Great Lakes Region.

Here’s how the weekend storm system will break down:

  • Dry start to today, with showers arriving after lunch. Evening temperatures will be near 50°.
  • Round of showers noon through 3 PM, then spotty showers this evening (small coverage).  Clusters of heavy downpours/storms Saturday night along the warm front.
  • Temps will rise into the 50’s late Saturday night for a brief stint. The warmest part of the weekend will be from 11PM thru 6AM
  • Winds will be become extremely active early Sunday morning and continue for 24 hours.  A HIGH WIND WATCH for all of northern Ohio will be in effect late Saturday night through Sunday as gusts have to potential to reach 65 mph!
  • Sunday will have a short lull in the rain department before afternoon showers/mix start falling as well as temperatures tumbling into 30’s during the afternoon.

 

Here is your 8-day forecast:

