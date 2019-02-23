HGTV searching for Cleveland home to renovate on new show ‘Relief Properties’

CLEVELAND — Calling all HGTV enthusiasts: is your home in need of renovations? Well, a husband and wife renovation team is looking to help.

According to the show’s Facebook page, HGTV’s new show, Relief Properties, is holding a casting call in Cleveland.

HGTV is looking for a “distressed home” in the greater Cleveland area to purchase and renovate for the Relief Properties pilot episode.

HGTV said in their post, “Can’t sell your home? Needs a full gut job? Looks like it needs to be torn down? We want to BUY IT and fix it up for our HGTV pilot in CLEVELAND!”

The network is advertising this as a cash deal, without inspections that will close quick.

To have your home considered for this opportunity call (240) 670-8496 or email Casting@LuckyDogFilms.com. You must include your home address, pictures of the property, as well as pros and cons.

