CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for missing teen Alicia Jackson.

Alicia is 15. She is 5’4″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs.

She was last seen near the Cleveland Food Bank on East 152nd Street.

If you see her, please call Cleveland police at (216)621-1234.

