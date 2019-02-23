× Couple married 70 years dies one day apart

TROY, New York – Warren and Joan Chapple are sharing a funeral together Saturday.

The two were married 70 years.

Joan died Sunday at the age of 87. Warren, 93, died Monday.

The Times-Union interviewed the Chapple’s son.

He said Joan suffered from Alzheimer’s and was in a nursing home. Warren drove to see her every day.

For the last seven years, he fed Joan breakfast, then returned home to rest. He’d drive back to feed her dinner every night.

“He lived for my mother,” Marc, the son, said.

Warren suffered from esophageal cancer. January 28 was the last time he was able to visit his wife due to his deteriorating health.

Marc says the day Joan died Warren asked him, “”How’s mom? Is she like me?”

Joan died hours later.

“She’s gone,” Marc told his father. “You can go now.”

Warren died the next day.

Following their funeral, Warren and Joan will be buried side by side.