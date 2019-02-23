Columbus police say woman killed sister during fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities say a 35-year-old woman has fatally shot her sister during an altercation at a home in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday and found 32-year-old Sade Garner lying in the driveway of a home, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Garner’s sister, 35-year-old Anjoure Lawrence, was arrested. Lawrence has been charged with murder.

Online court records don’t indicate whether Lawrence has an attorney. A court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Google Map for coordinates 39.961176 by -82.998794.

