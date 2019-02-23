Cleveland Auto Show features expanded ‘Millionaire’s Row’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Auto Show added more cars to its popular "Millionaire's Row."

The section of vehicles, provided by Bernio Moreno Companies, features the most expensive car at the show: the Aston Martin Vulcan. All of the cars are owned by the dealership.

You'll also find a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Maserati Levante GTS and a Lotus Evora.

"They pulled out some really, really special vehicles for us to see here," said Lou Vitantonio, Cleveland Auto Show president. "Seven-figure vehicles, they cost a lot of money and you're not going to see them anywhere else."

While much of the auto show encourages people to interact with the cars, that's not the case on "Millionaire's Row." Look, but don't touch.

