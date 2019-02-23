Cleveland animal shelter announces grand opening of new facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City of Cleveland Kennel is getting a new home.

The new facility will be located at 9203 Detroit Ave.

The grand opening ceremony will be Thursday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m.

You can still view adoptable pups by making an appointment.

You can call (216)664-3476 or email citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us.

Animal control officers will still be on the roads, if you need to make a report at (216)664-3069.

Anyone can attend the ribbon cutting. You can also get a tour of the new facility.