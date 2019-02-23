Cleveland animal shelter announces grand opening of new facility

Posted 2:07 pm, February 23, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City of Cleveland Kennel is getting a new home.

The new facility will be located at 9203 Detroit Ave.

The grand opening ceremony will be Thursday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m.

You can still view adoptable pups by making an appointment.

You can call (216)664-3476 or email citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us.

Animal control officers will still be on the roads, if you need to make a report at (216)664-3069.

Anyone can attend the ribbon cutting. You can also get a tour of the new facility.

Google Map for coordinates 41.479408 by -81.746497.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.