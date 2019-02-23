California lawmaker proposes bill creating ‘no speed limit lanes’ on highways

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A California lawmaker has proposed a new bill that would build new lanes on two highways that have no speed limit.

According to KOVR, Orange County Senator John Moorlach (R) proposed SB319 which would require to Department of Transportation to build two lanes on each side of I-5 and Highway 99 where the current 65 mph speed limit would not apply.

He reportedly is advocating for this bill in an effort to cut back on air pollution and greenhouse gases.

Moorlach told the news outlet that this idea stems from traffic back-ups, which cause pollution.

“You’re burning the fuel efficiently as opposed to just sitting in slow traffic waiting for one truck to pass another truck for 20 minutes,” he reportedly said.

Moorlach told KOVR his plan is more realistic than a high speed rail still years away from being built.

“If you look at what’s happening in Germany. The freeway accidents on the Autobahn are a lot less than what’s happening on our roads!” Moorlach told the news outlet, “So why don’t we provide people with vehicles the opportunity just to drive at 100 miles an hour, get to San Francisco in a shorter period of time than the train would?”

Moorlach reportedly doesn’t have a estimated cost for his plan yet.

“We’ve already paid for the right of way, we don’t have to buy that. So now it’s just how much per mile is the concrete gonna cost?” he told KOVR.

If SB319 passes, the only areas without a speed limit would be the newly constructed highway lanes; all other lanes on those highways would still have a 65 mph speed limit.