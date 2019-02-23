40s Saturday; Wind gusts up to 65 mph possible Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There's a high wind watch in effect through Monday morning.

That means there is potential for damaging winds and power outages.

Wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

Here’s how the weekend storm system will break down:

Dry start to Saturday . Clouds take over early. Afternoon temperatures will be near 50°.

. Clouds take over early. Afternoon temperatures will be near 50°. Spotty showers will fall during the afternoon (small coverage) with clusters of heavy downpours/storms early Saturday night along the warm front.

Temps will rise into the 50s late Saturday evening for a brief stint. The warmest part of the weekend will be from 11PM thru 6AM.

Winds will become extremely active late Saturday night and toward dawn Sunday . A HIGH WIND WATCH for all of northern Ohio will be in effect late Saturday night through Sunday as gusts have the potential to reach 60mph!

. A HIGH WIND WATCH for all of northern Ohio will be in effect late Saturday night through Sunday as gusts have the potential to reach 60mph! Sunday will have a short lull in the rain department before afternoon showers/mix start falling as well as temperatures tumbling into 30s during the afternoon.

Here’s an animation showing the future radar starting Saturday around midday through Sunday late morning. Pause points are Saturday afternoon, late evening and Sunday morning.

Here is your 8-day forecast. Follow updates, HERE.

41.499320 -81.694361