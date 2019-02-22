Weather: Partly sunny, pleasant day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday will be a pleasant day with highs hovering around 40°.

Another system will be heading our way this weekend along with mild temperatures. What can we expect?

A High Wind Watch will go into effect for most of NE Ohio Sunday morning and last through Monday morning. We could see wind gusts at over 60 miles per hour.

Here's more on the weekend forecast:

Dry start to Saturday

Spotty showers in the afternoon (small coverage) with clusters of storms Saturday evening/night along the warm front

Temps will rise into the 50’s Saturday evening for a brief period.

Sunday showers early with drier weather and falling temperatures in the afternoon

Here’s an animation showing the future radar starting Saturday around midday through Sunday late morning. Pause point is late Saturday evening when the main storm cluster is over northern Ohio.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Long range outlook will be very challenging since it’s depicting more of the same. This ‘teeter-totter’ effect, so-to-speak, will continue to rule the roost. Periods of colder air will be followed by periods of milder air late this week and into the last weekend of February meaning more days at least in the 40s and more moisture laden systems (mainly rain) will be jetting from the southwest. All of this means frequent storm systems with above normal rainfall trailed by wet snows on the back edge of these low pressure systems.

Temperatures will be trending colder (mainly 30s) the first week of March. Normal high on March 1st is 41 degrees!