CLEVELAND — It seems like baseball talent may run in the family.

The Cleveland Indians shared the cutest video of pitcher Corey Kluber playing ball with his son, Camden.

The video shows Camden swing and hit. Honestly, it’s just so adorable.

Even the Tribe playfully says he might have a batting title in his future.

.@CKluber has won a pair of Cy Young Awards. Looks like Camden Kluber has a batting title in his future! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MYqr1jtDK — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 22, 2019

More on Corey Kluber, here.