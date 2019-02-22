Study says dog owners take more pics of their pets than their partners

A new study shows dog owners take more photos of their pets than their significant others.

The Rover.com report called “The Truth About Dog People” surveyed thousands of dog owners, and 65 percent of them admitted to snapping more photos of their dog than their spouse.

Photos aren’t the only place where spouses take the back-seat to your furry friends.

The study also found 54 percent of dog owners would consider ending a relationship if their dog didn’t like their partner.

About 47 percent find it harder to leave their dog for a week than their human partner. And 56 percent of dog people say ‘hello’ to their dog first when they come home before greeting the rest of the family.

For much more, click here.

Do you take more pics of your pets? Share the last pic you took of your pet on your cell phone in the photo gallery below! Just click ‘submit photo.’ Or if you are on mobile, email to tips@fox8.com.