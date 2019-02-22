Sign of summer! Cedar Point announces festival, new restaurants for 2019 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- It's a sure sign of summer: Cedar Point is announcing what will be new this season.

In addition to Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island, Cedar Point is introducing new ways to dine and a street celebration in Frontier Town.

According to a press release from the park, the new Frontier Festival will be held during part of June.

Cedar Point describes the festival as an "immersive Old West, sunflower-inspired street festival with local artisans, kids’ crafts and games, continuous live entertainment and wild food and drink to sample and savor."

There will be family-friendly activities including the Flower Patch, where children choose a flower and decorate their own flowerpot and the Junkyard Jamboree, where guests can make their own music on antique metal items. There will also be the daily Balloon Stampede, where kids can stomp on balloons for prizes.

Guests will also be able to enjoy LIVE music from the Bluegrass Jamboree and other local bands.

There will also be specialty-food items on the midway.

The Frontier Festival will run every day beginning June 7 until June 30 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. The park says there is a nominal event fee for food and beverage tasting cards.

The park, on Friday, also announced the following new dining options:

Hugo’s Italian Kitchen

A taste of Italy is coming to America’s Roller Coast®. Hugo’s Italian Kitchen will serve traditional Italian fare like hand-made pastas, fresh pizzas baked in a large open-flamed brick oven, chicken parmesan sandwiches, salads, meatball sandwiches and fresh desserts. Hugo’s Italian Kitchen will be located in the former Midway Market location, adjacent to the Raptor roller coaster.

BackBeatQue

Live music and savory smokehouse barbeque come together at BackBeatQue. This new rock ‘n’ roll and Motown-inspired eatery will serve smoked brisket, rotisserie chicken, pork platters and fresh perch. Southern sides like okra, cornbread muffins and house-made mac & cheese will also be available.

BackBeatQue’s outdoor dining space will give guests a great place to eat, relax and take in the sights and sounds of the BackBeat Quartet and Cedar Point’s Gemini Midway. BackBeatQue will be located between the Monster ride and Magnum XL-200 roller coaster.

And, don't forget: Forbidden Frontier, Cedar Point's new signature attraction, will open Saturday, May 25.

The park tweeted that it has uncovered the first part of the new attraction.

**Take a look at that in the video, below**

REVEALED! We've uncovered the first part of Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island... 🗺️👉 https://t.co/6tk7bCoOh2 pic.twitter.com/MtKCvAD7n1 — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) February 21, 2019

Cedar Point said more will be released about Forbidden Frontier in the coming weeks on its blog.

