Show Info: February 22, 2019
Love your heart! David and Natalie spend the hour with Dr. Marc Gillinov, Cleveland Clinic Heart Surgeon, discussing pressing heart issues including:
Can you eat eggs?
Which diet is the best for overall health?
And, results from the Heart Healthy Survey:
We Are Fat
-74% have weight concerns
-65% concerned about heart disease because of weight
(Cleveland Clinic Heart Health Survey)
We Make Excuses
-53% Blame Metabolism
(Cleveland Clinic Heart Health Survey)
We Try to Lose Weight
-43% Diet Changes
-18% Food Diary
-17% Diet Pills
-16% App or Wearable Device
-13% Weight Loss Program
-12% Meal Plan
