Show Info: February 22, 2019

Love your heart! David and Natalie spend the hour with Dr. Marc Gillinov, Cleveland Clinic Heart Surgeon, discussing pressing heart issues including:

Can you eat eggs?

Which diet is the best for overall health?

And, results from the Heart Healthy Survey:

We Are Fat

-74% have weight concerns

-65% concerned about heart disease because of weight

(Cleveland Clinic Heart Health Survey)

We Make Excuses

-53% Blame Metabolism

(Cleveland Clinic Heart Health Survey)

We Try to Lose Weight

-43% Diet Changes

-18% Food Diary

-17% Diet Pills

-16% App or Wearable Device

-13% Weight Loss Program

-12% Meal Plan

(Cleveland Clinic Heart Health Survey)