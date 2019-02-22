Show Info: February 22, 2019

Love your heart! David and Natalie spend the hour with Dr. Marc Gillinov, Cleveland Clinic Heart Surgeon, discussing pressing heart issues including:

Can you eat eggs?

Which diet is the best for overall health?

And, results from the Heart Healthy Survey:

We Are Fat
-74% have weight concerns
-65% concerned about heart disease because of weight
(Cleveland Clinic Heart Health Survey)

We Make Excuses
-53% Blame Metabolism
(Cleveland Clinic Heart Health Survey)

We Try to Lose Weight
-43% Diet Changes
-18% Food Diary
-17% Diet Pills
-16% App or Wearable Device
-13% Weight Loss Program
-12% Meal Plan
(Cleveland Clinic Heart Health Survey)

