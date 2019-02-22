Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It turns out you are what you eat ... so which diet is the healthiest? It's the Mediterranean Diet! Cleveland Clinic Dietitian, Lindsay Malone, whips up a healthy salmon recipe.

Salmon with Spinach & White Beans

Ingredients

4 salmon fillets (4 ounces each)

2 teaspoons plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon seafood seasoning

1 garlic clove, minced

1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 package (8 ounces) fresh spinach

Lemon wedges

Directions

Preheat broiler. Rub fillets with 2 teaspoons oil; sprinkle with seafood seasoning. Place on a greased rack of a broiler pan. Broil 5-6 in. from heat 6-8 minutes or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook 15-30 seconds or until fragrant. Add beans, salt and pepper, stirring to coat beans with garlic oil. Stir in spinach until wilted. Serve salmon with spinach mixture and lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

1 fillet with 1/2 cup spinach mixture : 317 calories, 17g fat (3g saturated fat), 57mg cholesterol, 577mg sodium, 16g carbohydrate (0 sugars, 5g fiber), 24g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 3 lean meat, 2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1/2 starch.

https://health.clevelandclinic.org/mediterranean-diet-still-best-for-heart-cardiovascular-benefits/

https://health.clevelandclinic.org/mediterranean-diet-still-best-for-heart-cardiovascular-benefits/