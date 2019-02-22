Residents, police alarmed after gunfire erupts multiple times in Akron neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A barrage of gunfire erupted in the same northwest Akron neighborhood not once, but twice this week, terrifying residents and alarming police.

The attacks both happened just steps away from a preschool in the 2100 block of Thurmont Road.

“The first time it was after one in the morning Tuesday, and the next one was afternoon around 2 o’clock in the afternoon,” said Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards.

Multiple homes were hit by the bullets and a parked car. One resident, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 8 News reporter Suzanne Stratford that they were “terrified and traumatized.”

“Residents in that area are not accustomed to shots being fired or their houses being struck so they are alarmed,” said Lt. Edwards, “And we know more than one gun was used. We recovered multiple rounds from several different kinds of weapons...handguns to assault rifles.”

A 70-year-old woman’s vehicle was also struck by two bullets while she was driving on her way to a doctor’s appointment.

Police said she saw a vehicle stopped in the road and was going around it when the shots were fired.

“One of the bullets went through the rim of the car, the other went through the back of the car and lodged in the seat so we’re very lucky nobody was injured in this case,” said Lt. Edwards.

Both the Major Crimes Unit and Gun Violence Reduction Team are investigating and police have also mobilized extra patrols in the area.

"We stepped up patrols, doing everything we can do to make them feel comfortable in their own neighborhood," said Lt. Edwards.

At this time, police don’t think the attacks are random but they also don’t know who is the intended target or if the person even lives on the street.

Anyone with information about the shots fired or shootings in the area is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous. You can receive a reward if you call or text a tip to Summit County Crimestoppers Inc.