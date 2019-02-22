Real-life ‘Mario Kart’ coming to Cleveland

It’s your chance to step into one of the most iconic video games of all time.

Mushroom Rally USA recently announced that Mario Kart-style racing is coming to Cleveland.

In a tweet posted over the weekend, Mushroom Rally USA wrote, “Due to huge demand in #Columbus and #Cincinnati, we’re adding a date in #Cleveland!”

Due to huge demand in #Columbus and #Cincinnati, we're adding a date in #Cleveland! Make sure to sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale FIRST! https://t.co/uzcgsEsQRS #mushroomrally — Mushroom Rally USA (@MushroomRally) February 16, 2019

An exact date and location have not been announced, but people who are interested are urged to sign up and be notified via email when information is released.

According to the Mushroom Rally USA website, the race is not endorsed by Nintendo. But it’s clear the race was inspired by the popular video game.

Posts on social media show racers in costumes inspired by Mario Kart characters “Mario” and “Luigi.”

Beginning next month, Mushroom Rally will be hosting 16 heats in 16 cities across the United States. A final will take place in Las Vegas later in the year. There are 20 spots in the final. Racers will have three ways to qualify:

Having the fastest lap time in your city. Collecting the most stars in your city (Top 3 in the country will go to Vegas!) A lottery – Every person that purchases a ticket to the event, will be entered into a lottery.

The Columbus race will take place on June 29th and June 30th at a “Secret Location.” Racers in Columbus must be at least 16-years-old and have a valid driver’s license or state ID card.

The Cincinnati race will take place on June 15th and June 22nd at “Go Full Throttle.” Racers in Cincinnati must be at least 14-years-old and 55″ tall.

Requirements for the Cleveland race have not been announced.

The cost is listed at $55 for all U.S. cities.