Project could ease frustration for drivers at split between I-71 and SR 176

The split between 71 South and State Route 176 has been a frustrating spot for commuters for years.

Now, the Ohio Department of Transportation hopes they have a fix. Starting next spring, they will add more than 1,000 feet of new lane to allow more space so cars will have more time to merge onto 176 South.

But, how are they going to fit more space into that spot that seems so narrow? They're going to move a lot of earth.

"This project has an estimated cost of about four million dollars because we have to do a bunch of earthwork and build some retaining walls," said Ohio Department of Transportation Spokesman Brent Kovacs.

ODOT is still looking for your suggestions about how to improve the project.

**CLICK HERE to let them know**