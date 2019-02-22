Playhouse Square presenting sensory-friendly performance of ‘The Lion King’ in August

CLEVELAND — Broadway’s hit musical The Lion King is coming to Cleveland this summer, but this time with a very special performance for individuals with sensory sensitivities, autism spectrum disorders and other sensory, social and cognitive challenges or issues, as well as their families.

Playhouse Square is presenting the first ever sensory-friendly performance of a touring Broadway show in Cleveland on Saturday, August 31 at 1:30 p.m.

This sensory-friendly performance provides a supportive environment for the audience by implementing slight adjustments. Jarring sounds will be reduced and use of strobe lights focused into the audience has been eliminated.

Audience members will have the opportunity to stand, move, talk or make noise. They can also enjoy quiet spaces and activity areas.

Playhouse Square will also provide sensory objects including fidgets, earplugs and noise-canceling ear-muffs.

Guests are also encouraged to bring their own manipulatives, seat cushions, comfort objects and extra support items to the theater for use during the performance.

Tickets officially went on sale Friday. They can be purchased online at playhousesqaure.org or by calling the Playhouse Square Ticket Office at (216) 241-6000. Orders for groups of 15 or more may be placed by calling (216) 640-8600.

The Lion King will run at the KeyBank State Theatre August 7 – September 1.

More on Playhouse Square, here.