Optimus Prime, Mystery Machine roll into Cleveland Auto Show

CLEVELAND– Optimus Prime is back at the Cleveland Auto Show. But this year, the Transformer brought a few of his famous friends. No, not the rest of the Autobots.
In addition to the hundreds of cars from the industry’s top manufacturers, there are a few celebrities:
- Mystery Machine from “Scooby Doo”
- Mutt Cutts van from “Dumb and Dumber”
- Delorean from “Back to the Future”
- KITT from “Knight Rider”
Chevrolet is also having some fun with its Silverado made entirely of Legos. The life-size model consists of more than 300,000 bricks.
The Cleveland Auto Show runs Feb. 20 through March 3 at the I-X Center. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and preteens, and children 6 and under are free.
41.399359 -81.853171