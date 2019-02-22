Optimus Prime, Mystery Machine roll into Cleveland Auto Show

CLEVELAND– Optimus Prime is back at the Cleveland Auto Show. But this year, the Transformer brought a few of his famous friends. No, not the rest of the Autobots.

In addition to the hundreds of cars from the industry’s top manufacturers, there are a few celebrities:

Mystery Machine from “Scooby Doo”

Mutt Cutts van from “Dumb and Dumber”

Delorean from “Back to the Future”

KITT from “Knight Rider”

Chevrolet is also having some fun with its Silverado made entirely of Legos. The life-size model consists of more than 300,000 bricks.

The Cleveland Auto Show runs Feb. 20 through March 3 at the I-X Center. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and preteens, and children 6 and under are free.

