Northern Ireland police share hilarious social media post after caller complains about drug dealing ‘scam’

CRAIGAVON, Northern Ireland — A Northern Ireland resident contacted police after being scammed by a drug-dealer, prompting a hilarious social media post from authorities.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland in Craigavon reportedly shared the following exchange with the caller:

Caller: I’ve been scammed. PSNI: Ok, are you out any money? Caller: Yeah I paid over £200 and got brown sugar instead. PSNI: Instead of what? Caller: Cocaine. PSNI: Um…

Police said the caller didn’t want to leave a statement.

They also remind citizens that “drug dealers care about nothing other than lining their own pockets” and it “shouldn’t surprise anyone that drug dealers are scammers.”

They urge people who have “been scammed by your dealer and would like pay back” to contact authorities or Crimestoppers.

Police finish up their warning with a bit of sarcasm saying, “A dishonest drug dealer. What’s the world coming to?!”