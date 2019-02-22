× Man charged with pandering child pornography after disturbing discovery in home

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 39-year-old Springfield Township man was arrested Thursday, and was charged with pandering child pornography.

According to a press release, officers from the Springfield Police Department, and investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at an Edith Avenue address.

Officers were acting on a tip about the pandering of child pornography.

Police said several computers and electronic devices were confiscated during the search and some of the items contained confirmed images and videos of child pornography.

Matthew R. Lamb was arrested and charged with four felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Lamb was booked into the Summit County Jail. Police said more charges are pending, depending on further forensic analysis of seized evidence.