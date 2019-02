A Macedonia man accused of drinking and driving and crashing into a police car will face a judge Friday.

James Marshall pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and OVI charges after rear-ending the cruiser on Interstate 271 Christmas Eve.

The veteran officer involved was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for evaluation and had “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators say they found a bottle of vodka in Marshall’s car, and his blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit.

