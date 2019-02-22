‘I’ll blow your brains out’: Suspected thief confronted by great grandma armed with a gun

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A great grandma wasn’t taking any chances when an intruder broke into her home recently.

According to WSB, 79-year-old Gwendolyn Argard remembers hearing glass shatter upstairs. She knew in that moment something wasn’t right, so she quickly grabbed her gun and called 911.

That’s when she saw a man.

“I’ve always said, don’t ever let anybody come in and run you out your of your own house,” she said. “And I said to him, ‘You come down those steps and I’ll blow your f****g brains out.’ That’s exactly what I said.”

She told the TV station she then fired a couple of shots at him but missed.

The man was so scared he ran upstairs and hid in a closet until officers arrived.

“That’s why I say she’s my hero. That she could do this at her age, I was very impressed. I’m thankful the good Lord took care of her,” said mail carrier Connie Oliver who knows Argard well.

Argard said she’s thankful for the Lord too and admittedly felt a little bad about her foul language.

“Trust me. God was all in the picture. Because my legs were trembling. I was saying, ‘Lord have mercy Jesus.’ And then, ‘M*********r’ the next time. It was all mixed in,” she said.

WSB reports that the suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Hans Rogers. He is faces a slew of charges, including home invasion.