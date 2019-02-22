‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Briana Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Briana Brown's message:

"I am living Dr. King's dream because I live through diversity and equality.

I love the friends and family I have, with their different races and culture -- they will forever be cherished.

I also dream of no more violence -- instead, more peace, love and harmony -- just like my dad has taught me.

Dr. King was a man of tranquility, and for that, will be loved forever for his bravery, and standing for what he believes in.

Dr. King paved the way for all of us.

We will continue his work, and will join together to make the world a better place."

