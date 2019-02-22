FOX 8 wishes Dick Goddard a Happy 88th Birthday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FOX 8's legendary weatherman, animal lover and all-around great guy, Dick Goddard, turned 88 years old Friday.

We took some time to celebrate with him when he stopped by the FOX 8 studio.

FOX 8's Lou Maglio, Andre Bernier, Tracy McCool and Melissa Mack presented Mr. G with a birthday cake and sang Happy Birthday to him.

Andre wished Mr. Goddard a Happy 31st Birthday too, because that's his age in Celsius.

Tracy added, "It's great to see you Dick, you're getting younger by the year."

As part of the celebration FOX 8 also debuted the Official Woollybear Cam which provides a live look from the Lake Erie shore in Vermilion.

This special tribute camera was made possible in partnership with the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Vermilion.

