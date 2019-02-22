CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Vindys are an up-and-coming Northeast Ohio band that offers a 'vibrant slice of vintage pop, jazz and rock' with their original music. Today's version of the band was more of an acoustic smaller ensemble, to learn more about The Vindys click here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Vindys
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Disco Inferno
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Secondhand Radio
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Matthew Alec and the Soul Electric
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Blues Meets Girl
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: OPUS 216
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Pieces of Eight
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Western Reserve Suzuki School
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Campus International School Chamber Orchestra
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Royal Ringers from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Cory Grinder Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Sunset Harmony
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Ohio City Singers