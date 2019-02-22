Fox 8 Jukebox: The Vindys

Posted 10:05 am, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04AM, February 22, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Vindys are an up-and-coming Northeast Ohio band that offers a 'vibrant slice of vintage pop, jazz and rock' with their original music. Today's version of the band was more of an acoustic smaller ensemble, to learn more about The Vindys click here.

