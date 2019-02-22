× FirstEnergy prepares for weekend storm, offers tips to residents

AKRON, Ohio — FirstEnergy Corp. says it’s ten utility companies are prepared for a the potentially high winds with powerful gusts that may impact northeast Ohio this weekend.

According to their press release, company and contractor crews have been notified that there is a possibility for severe weather.

FirstEnergy reportedly made calls to mutual assistance organizations as well.

They also have will secure additional line and forestry resources to respond to this weekend’s storm, as needed.

In the event of severe weather, FirstEnergy says customers should immediately report downed wires to their local utility, police and fire departments. Residents should never go near a downed power line and extra caution should be used to avoid the areas with downed lines.

FirstEnergy has provided the following tips to prepare for possible outages from severe weather:

Keep electronic devices such as cell phones, laptops and tablet computers fully charged to be ready for any emergencies.

Keep a flashlight, portable radio and extra batteries handy. Tune to a local station for current storm information.

Never use a portable generator inside the house or a closed garage. Ensure the proper generator is selected and installed by a qualified electrician. When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the utility lines, creating a hazard for utility workers.

Gather extra blankets or a sleeping bag for each person. Do not use gas stoves, kerosene heaters or other open-flame heat sources indoors, as they could release deadly carbon monoxide gas into your home.

If you have a water well and pump, keep an emergency supply of bottled water and/or fill your bathtub with fresh water.

Stock an emergency supply of convenience foods that do not require cooking.

Mobile phones can be charged in your vehicle when the power is out. This will ensure you have access to online information sources.

For more information regarding outages in your area, visit firstenergycorp.com.

