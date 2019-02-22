Best way to lose weight

Posted 1:50 pm, February 22, 2019, by

If you've ever tried to drop a few pounds, you know it's not easy. Dr. Sapna Legha, Cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, has a few ways to keep people motivated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.