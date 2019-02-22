Bedford football coach accused of inappropriate relationship with student to appear in court

BEDFORD, Ohio — A high school football coach accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student will appear in court today.

Sean Williams, 43, was indicted for an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship.

This case was originally brought to Bedford police on October 24.

“Through investigation Detectives discovered evidence that there had been inappropriate sexual activity between a juvenile female student and Williams. Sean Williams is an employee of Bedford High School. A list of actual charges is pending, and will be released when it is available,” a press release from Bedford police stated.

Bedford City Schools Superintendent Andrea Celico said Williams, who was hired in August 2010, is on leave.

