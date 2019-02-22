3rd Annual Kids Film It Festival returns to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Hollywood’s future filmmakers walked the red carpet in Cleveland Friday night.

The 3rd Annual Kids Film It Festival returned to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The event showcases the work of filmmakers between the ages of 8 and 18.

Samantha and Valerie Squires of Bath were hoping to win another award this year.

“Our film is called Dragon Rescue,” said Samantha.

Ryan Levine, a freshman at Hawken, founded the festival three years ago. This year, there were more than 150 submissions from all around the world.

“It’s so great how big it’s gotten, so surprising. Everyone has been so supportive,” said Levine.

And this year, some notable names in Hollywood were involved.

“The Russo brothers, they are judging. Mark Buckland, Ivan Schwartz, and Todd Lieberman. They all have ties to northeast Ohio, which is great,” said Levine.

Organizers said the festival has raised over $150,000 for The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.