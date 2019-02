DALTON, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who left her home last night.

According to a post on the Wayne County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, Katelyn Sommer left her home in the Dalton area overnight and her her current location is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-264-3333. The case number is 20-19-1986.