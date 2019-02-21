Animal rights activists protest against Cleveland VA testing on dogs

CLEVELAND — Animal rights activists are rallying outside the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center Thursday night against its use of dogs in medical experiments.

This comes after the Cleveland VA announced last week that it will be continue to test on dogs and had another shipment of dogs delivered Thursday.

A veterans affairs spokesperson told FOX 8 the dogs are purchased from a USDA dealer and are bred for research. The goal of the experiments is to help veterans with ALS, paralysis and stroke cough effectively in order to eliminate a potentially deadly build up of fluids.

The APL said the animals go through painful experiments.

Cleveland is one of three VA hospitals to conduct tests on dogs.

