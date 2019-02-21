Trucking company turns semi into traveling tribute for fallen officers

GRAMERCY, Louis. — Frisard’s Trucking Company is making sure fallen police officers are never forgotten.

They recently unveiled a newly wrapped semi truck that pays tribute to those killed in the line of duty in 2019.

There’s also a special mention of Mobile Officer Justin Billa, who died after getting shot during a standoff with a murder suspect last year.

The trucking company wrote in a Facebook post that they appreciate all the support they’ve received from the community.

The truck can often be seen at different law enforcement related events.

