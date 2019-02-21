Superintendent outlines Phase II, Phase III of Strongsville City Schools budget cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- It was standing room only as parents packed the Strongsville City School Board Meeting Thursday night when the Superintendent outlined Phase II and Phase III of the district’s reduction plan.

Phase II would only go into effect if a 5.9 mill, five year operating levy fails in May.

It includes an additional $3.2 million in cuts, including many student extracurricular activities, along with teachers, support staff, and coaches, as well as reducing sports at the middle school.

Phase III would be implemented if any future levies fail.

It would include an additional $5 million in cuts, including all middle school sports, freshman sports, and closing the buildings after school.

Back in early February, the district shared Phase I of the reduction plan, which includes more than $1 million in cuts that will go into effect no matter what.

