Sunshine and pleasant temperatures to kick off your weekend

CLEVELAND -- Northeast Ohio had the pleasure of seeing the sunshine on Thursday. Friday will also be a pleasant day with highs hovering around 40°.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Another system will be heading our way this weekend along with mild temperatures. What can we expect?

Dry start to Saturday

Spotty showers in the afternoon (small coverage) with clusters of storms Saturday evening/night along the warm front

Temps will rise into the 50’s Saturday evening for a brief period.

Winds will be gusty late Saturday night through Sunday. A WIND ADVISORY may be issued.

Sunday showers early with drier weather and falling temperatures in the afternoon

Long range outlook is very challenging since it’s depicting more of the same. This ‘teeter-totter’ effect, so-to-speak, will continue to rule the roost. Periods of colder air will be followed by periods of milder air late this week and into the last weekend of February meaning more days at least in the 40s and more moisture laden systems (mainly rain) will be jetting from the southwest. All of this means frequent storm systems with above normal rainfall trailed by wet snows on the back edge of these low pressure systems.

Temperatures will be trending colder (mainly 30s) the first week of March. Normal high on March 1st is 41 degrees!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

