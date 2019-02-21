Sully, meet Sully: George H.W. Bush’s service dog meets hero pilot after whom he was named

The two most well-known Sullys met on TODAY Thursday morning.

George H.W. Bush‘s beloved service dog, Sully, met pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, after whom he was named, on live TV.

Watch Sully the service dog meet his namesake, Captain Sullenberger, who's also rocking a pair of socks President George H.W. Bush would've loved! pic.twitter.com/DM5r69xgoP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 21, 2019

Bush’s office contacted America’s VetDogs after the passing of his wife, Barbara Bush, early last year, and matched Sully with the former president. Anerica VetDogs named Sully after “Miracle on the Hudson” pilot, Sullenberger III, who served in the U.S. Air Force.

Sully gained a following on social media, and his Instagram account has over 260,000 followers. But he gained global fame after a photo went viral of him lying in front of Bush’s casket with the caption “Mission complete.”

The Bush Family wanted Sully to continue serving other veterans. In the new year, Sully will move to Maryland and join the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program.

In his new role, he will provide comfort to veterans and participate in rehabilitation sessions among other tasks.

Sullenberger said Thursday he has always had a love for dogs. His family raised service dogs, puppies and guide dog custodians for years.

When asked how he felt about a dog being named after him, he said: “It’s quite an honor, and I think he’s going to uphold the tradition quite well.”

"Hi, Sully!" There's nothing more adorable than @jennabushhager's daughters with their family's beloved loyal companion, Sully the service dog! pic.twitter.com/sNsFGrGlad — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 21, 2019

Read more here.